Ways to Watch: Saints at Jets 2021 NFL Week 14

Dec 08, 2021 at 10:23 AM
SAINTS-JETS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints start the second half of their 2021 AFC East slate when they travel to the northeast to face the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 12 at 12:00 p.m. CT . The game will be regionally televised on CBS.

The Saints have a 7-6 lead over the Jets in the all-time series with New Orleans posting a 7-2 record since 1989 after dropping four of the first five meetings. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton has posted a 2-1 record against the Jets, including a 31-19 home victory on December 17, 2017. New Orleans has posted a 4-3 road mark against the Jets, winning contests at Shea Stadium and Giants Stadium, now looking for their first victory in their second try at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets rank 32nd in the NFL in defense, 30th against the run and 29th against the pass. The Jets are 21st overall in offense (30h rushing and 12th passing). New Orleans is ranked 14th in the NFL in total defense (fifth against the rush allowing only 96.4 rushing yards per game and 22nd in passing) and 23rd in offense (14th rushing and 25th passing).

The Saints will be looking to improve their record to 6-7 and even up their interconference mark on the season at 2-2. In the NFC South, New Orleans, Carolina and Atlanta all have 5-7 records, standing one game out of the sixth and seventh NFC Wild Card playoff spot is two games behind both the Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, with the Saints playing at Tampa Bay on December 19 and hosting Carolina in Week 17 before closing out the regular season in Atlanta in Week 18.

WATCH SAINTS-JETS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

CBS (WWL 4 locally)

  • Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), and Sherree Burruss (sideline)

WATCH SAINTS-JETS ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options, and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Jets for 2021 NFL Week 14. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Week 14 game against the New York Jets on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

