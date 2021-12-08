Ways to Watch: Saints at Jets 2021 NFL Week 14

SAINTS-JETS GAME PREVIEW
The New Orleans Saints start the second half of their 2021 AFC East slate when they travel to the northeast to face the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 12 at 12:00 p.m. CT . The game will be regionally televised on CBS.
The Saints have a 7-6 lead over the Jets in the all-time series with New Orleans posting a 7-2 record since 1989 after dropping four of the first five meetings. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton has posted a 2-1 record against the Jets, including a 31-19 home victory on December 17, 2017. New Orleans has posted a 4-3 road mark against the Jets, winning contests at Shea Stadium and Giants Stadium, now looking for their first victory in their second try at MetLife Stadium.
The Jets rank 32nd in the NFL in defense, 30th against the run and 29th against the pass. The Jets are 21st overall in offense (30h rushing and 12th passing). New Orleans is ranked 14th in the NFL in total defense (fifth against the rush allowing only 96.4 rushing yards per game and 22nd in passing) and 23rd in offense (14th rushing and 25th passing).
The Saints will be looking to improve their record to 6-7 and even up their interconference mark on the season at 2-2. In the NFC South, New Orleans, Carolina and Atlanta all have 5-7 records, standing one game out of the sixth and seventh NFC Wild Card playoff spot is two games behind both the Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, with the Saints playing at Tampa Bay on December 19 and hosting Carolina in Week 17 before closing out the regular season in Atlanta in Week 18.
