New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram placed on Reserve/Covid-19 list; safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson designated to return from injured reserve

New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Mark Ingram II﻿ was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list Wednesday.

Ingram's listing was one of several posted on the NFL transaction wire for the Saints (5-7), who will play the New York Jets (3-9) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Also for New Orleans, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was designated to return from injured reserve, and guard James Carpenter and tackle Jerald Hawkins were added to the practice squad.

Ingram, the Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, played in the team's most recent game, a 27-17 loss to Dallas on Dec. 2. He becomes the second Saint to join the Reserve/Covid-19 list this week; defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ was placed on the list Monday. Ingram, the Saints' second-leading rusher, has 233 yards and a touchdown on 55 carries in five games with New Orleans this season.