Quarterback Taysom Hill attacks next injury challenge as New Orleans Saints prepare for Jets

"I felt OK throwing the ball today (Wednesday)," Hill said. "Again, it was kind of one of those things (against Dallas) where I felt like I was able to do what I needed to do. I think that would be a work in progress throughout this week to see what my effectiveness is.

"As far as what I do as far as a splint and tape and all that, we've tried a handful of different things already. We'll continue to try other things and figure out what works best."

It has been a continuous process this season for Hill, who entered training camp in a quarterback competition, and now is dealing with his third injury since the season began.

"We've talked at length (about) this year for me and the ups and the downs, managing expectations and disappointments and all that stuff," he said. "And I would tell you, throughout this year I have learned that you just manage the opportunities that come your way.

"That's really been where my mind-set has been: What can I do each week to help our team win football games and be effective? And so, that mind-set has carried me through the season. It's no different now than it was last week and the previous week.