Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 16

Saints will be off Wednesday

Sep 16, 2020 at 11:03 AM

1. The New Orleans Saints will be off Wednesday and resume practice Thursday, Sept. 17 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

2. Watch the latest episode of Running Errands with Saints Legend Marques Colston as he talks about his path to a successful NFL career with Mike Nabors.

3. Check out the Saints vs. Raiders Preview for the latest information on the "Monday Night Football" matchup.

4. Make sure you check out the Fundraiser for Hurricane Laura relief. The fund-raising campaign began Tuesday, Sept. 8. Donors who wish to be entered to win the prize must submit their online donation by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

5. Remember to use the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up team and player stats in the game. Get the details on how you can download the app here.

Advertising