Saints at Raiders 2020 Week 2 Preview

Saints-Raiders | Week 2 Matchup

The New Orleans Saints will kick off their 2020 prime-time slate, the first of five nationally televised contests, when they go on the road for the debut of football in the desert, facing the Las Vegas Raiders in the opening of Allegiant Stadium on "Monday Night Football." While fans will not be present at the contest, the matchup will feature two clubs who both showed promise in winning their season openers in Week 1 as the Saints seek to get off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013.

New Orleans is coming off a hard-fought 34-23 season opening victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that featured contributions from offense, defense and special teams. Despite the margin of victory, the Saints weren't able to feel completely comfortable in the contest until quarterback Taysom Hill completed a pass to running back Alvin Kamara that resulted in a 38-yard gain with 2:19 left. In their first contest since their relocation from Oakland, the Raiders weathered a contest with seven lead changes to defeat the Carolina Panthers 34-30 at Bank of America Stadium, on the strength of a late fourth quarter six-yard rushing touchdown by Silver and Black running back Josh Jacobs, the final of his three scoring rushes.

The all-time series between the Saints and the Raiders is tied 6-6-1, having been hosted at four stadiums, the Allegiant Stadium christening scheduled to be the fifth facility. This will be the third time the Saints and Raiders face off on "Monday Night Football," with the two clubs having split two meetings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the last a 27-0 Saints win in 1991.

On Sunday in a Mercedes-Benz Superdome devoid of fans, the New Orleans defense managed its own motivation by keeping pressure on the Buccaneers, while some key contributors on offense and special teams also stepped up.

After Tampa Bay marched down the field on their first offensive possession and quarterback Tom Brady scored on a 2-yard rushing touchdown, the New Orleans defense settled down and forced a three-and-out the next time. After the Saints tied the score early in the second quarter on a 12- yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Brees to Kamara, safety Marcus Williams picked off Brady on the next possession, setting up a drive that ended with a rushing touchdown for Kamara and a 14-point swing in less than two minutes of regulation.