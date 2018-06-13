Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, June 13

The Saints will host day 2 of Minicamp today from 11 a.m. - 1:20 p.m. 

Jun 13, 2018 at 09:01 AM

1. The New Orleans Saints will host day 2 of minicamp presented by Verizon. Practice will be held at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center and will be open to the public from 11 a.m. - 1:20 p.m. Visit here for more information.

2. Coach Sean Payton will speak to the media at 1:25 p.m., tune in here or on Facebook for LIVE coverage of the press conference.

3. Team reporters John DeShazier and Sean Kelley will bring you up to speed after day 2 of minicamp in the Afternoon Wrap presented by Acme Oyster House. 

4. Check back on NewOrleansSaints.com for player and coach interviews this afternoon.

5. Get to know your Saints players by downloading the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon and checking out the roster.

