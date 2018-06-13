Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, June 13

1. The New Orleans Saints will host day 2 of minicamp presented by Verizon. Practice will be held at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center and will be open to the public from 11 a.m. - 1:20 p.m. Visit here for more information.

2. Coach Sean Payton will speak to the media at 1:25 p.m., tune in here or on Facebook for LIVE coverage of the press conference.

3. Team reporters John DeShazier and Sean Kelley will bring you up to speed after day 2 of minicamp in the Afternoon Wrap presented by Acme Oyster House.

4. Check back on NewOrleansSaints.com for player and coach interviews this afternoon.