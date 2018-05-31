Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Practice schedule announced for 2018 New Orleans Saints Minicamp presented by Verizon 

All three practices will be open to the public

May 31, 2018 at 09:35 AM

The 2018 New Orleans Saints Minicamp presented by Verizon will allow fans to get their first look at the team during open practices from June 12-14 at the Ochsner Sports Peformance Center.

Tuesday, June 12
11:00 am – 1:20 pm Practice – (Open to the Public)

Wednesday, June 13
11:00 am – 1:20 pm Practice – (Open to the Public)

Thursday, June 14
11:00 am – 1:20 pm Practice – (Open to the Public)

FAN INFORMATION

  • In the event of inclement weather, (including rain, thunderstorms and extreme heat), the team may move practice indoors with little or no advance warning. Please be advised that fans attending any open practice will not be allowed inside the indoor facility due to space limitations if inclement weather forces the team indoors. We apologize in advance for this inconvenience. Media and fan alerts, updates and schedule changes will be made daily on www.neworleanssaints.com, Twitter, and Facebook.
  • Gates will open to the public 45 minutes prior to each practice. There is no charge to view practice.
  • Fans are welcome to take photos of the players during training camp. However, video is prohibited. Saints staff may request at any time that you cease using those devices. Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed. No spectator cameras with lenses more than six inches long will be permitted. Binocular cases and camera bags are not permitted.
  • Restrooms are available.
  • Food, beverages and merchandise featuring the newest Saints gear are available for purchase.
  • Parking for fans is available in the New Orleans BabyCakes baseball stadium parking lot.
  • Vistors with special needs should see a Saints representative for appropriate assistance. The ADA dropoff site is in front of the main entrance gate for practice. A viewing area is available for our disabled fans.

Fans are advised to arrive early as they will be checked via hand-wanding and all bags will be checked by security. To ensure that fans have a safe and enjoyable visit to Saints Minicamp presented by Verizon, the following items are prohibited:

  • Animals, except service animals assisting those with disabilities
  • Backpacks, duffel bags, large bags and hard containers
  • Bicycles
  • Coolers and outside food and beverage, except for fans with medical/dietary needs
  • Hoverboards or other self-propelled devices
  • Laser pens
  • Artificial noisemakers (air horns, bullhorns, whistles etc.)
  • Objects that may obstruct another fan's view, including umbrellas of over 4' in diameter
  • Oversized purses or handbags (none larger than 16"x14"x13" are allowed)
  • Remotely controlled model aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and drones
  • Selfie sticks and video cameras
  • Weapons and firearms (including fireworks, knives, pepper spray and electronic stunning devices)
  • Any other item deemed unacceptable by New Orleans Saints management. Fans are reminded to please leave such items appropriately secured in their vehicles. Prohibited items that are discovered will be confiscated, disposed of and will not be returned.
  • The Ochsner Sports Performance Center is a smoke-free facility and no smoking, lighters or e-cigarettes are allowed on the grounds.

