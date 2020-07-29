Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 10:49 AM

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, July 29

Find out where your Saints players rank on the NFL Network's list of Top 100 Players

1. Check out Tuesday's opening training camp media availability with New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, as he spoke to the local media. Click HERE for full video.

2. Check out the latest NFL Network's list of Top 100 players and see where your Saints players rank inside the top 25.

3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to check out Saints on Social: July 23 - July 29. Catch up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week, a feature presented by Microsoft.

4. Listen to a round table discussion on the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek - July 28, 2020. Local media members discuss how the Saints are approaching camp in the midst of COVID-19, expectations from the rookies, the benefit of the Saints having a veteran heavy roster, and their position battle to watch.

5. Get to know your Saints players by downloading the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon and checking out the roster.

Advertising