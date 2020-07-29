New Orleans Saints stars Cameron Jordan, Drew Brees make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan and quarterback Drew Brees were revealed Tuesday night as members of the NFL Network's list of the top 100 players in the league.

Brees, in his 20th season out of Purdue, was the 12th-ranked player and Jordan, in his 10th season out of Cal, came in at No. 23. It is Jordan's fourth career appearance and Brees' 10th career appearance on the list.

NFL Network revealed players ranked No. 40-11 on Tuesday night. The Top 100 Players of 2020 concludes Wednesday at 7 p.m., revealing the Top 10.

The other Saints players who have been ranked: right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (No. 82), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (No. 76), linebacker Demario Davis (No. 67) and running back Alvin Kamara (No. 42).