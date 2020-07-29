Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 09:46 PM

New Orleans Saints stars Cameron Jordan, Drew Brees make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players

Jordan comes in at No. 23, Brees is No. 12

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan and quarterback Drew Brees were revealed Tuesday night as members of the NFL Network's list of the top 100 players in the league.

Brees, in his 20th season out of Purdue, was the 12th-ranked player and Jordan, in his 10th season out of Cal, came in at No. 23. It is Jordan's fourth career appearance and Brees' 10th career appearance on the list.

NFL Network revealed players ranked No. 40-11 on Tuesday night. The Top 100 Players of 2020 concludes Wednesday at 7 p.m., revealing the Top 10.

The other Saints players who have been ranked: right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (No. 82), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (No. 76), linebacker Demario Davis (No. 67) and running back Alvin Kamara (No. 42).

Wide receiver Michael Thomas, who set the NFL record for receptions in a season in 2019, has not been listed - yet.

Related Content

New Orleans Saints stars Demario Davis, Alvin Kamara make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players
news

New Orleans Saints stars Demario Davis, Alvin Kamara make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players

Davis comes in at No. 67, Kamara is No. 42
Brees Dream Foundation supports community with $5 million donation to Ochsner Health
news

Brees Dream Foundation supports community with $5 million donation to Ochsner Health

The donation will support the creation of community health centers in Louisiana. 
Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz during Michigan's annual spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
news

New Orleans Saints sign 2020 draft class

Cesar Ruiz, Zack Baun, Adam Trautman and Tommy Stevens all under contract
New Orleans Saints stars Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players
news

New Orleans Saints stars Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players

Ramczyk comes in at No. 82, Lattimore is No. 76
2006 New Orleans Saints training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi.
news

Podcast Rewind: 4 New Orleans Saints Training Camp stories

Cal Western, Dodgertown, La Crosse and Millsaps featured
New Orleans Saints announce cancellation of the team's four 2020 preseason games
news

New Orleans Saints announce cancellation of the team's four 2020 preseason games

NFL and NFLPA decision are consistent with the Saints' philosophy on the health and safety of our fans, players and staff
10 questions with New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges
news

10 questions with New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges

This will be Hodges' first season as linebackers coach
10 questions with New Orleans Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell
news

10 questions with New Orleans Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell

Campbell enters his fifth season as assistant head coach
10 questions with New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen
news

10 questions with New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen

Nielsen enters his fourth season 
New Orleans Saints continue to communicate with season ticket holders about 2020 season
news

New Orleans Saints continue to communicate with season ticket holders about 2020 season

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to host Encounter conference July 11
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to host Encounter conference July 11

Davis began Encounter in 2017 as a way to bring a true gospel experience to youth and young adults

Advertising