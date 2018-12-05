 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, December 5

The New Orleans Saints will continue preparation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, Dec. 5

Dec 05, 2018 at 08:54 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will continue preparation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, Dec. 5. If you're planning on traveling to the game, be sure to check out the Tampa Bay travel guide for information on lodging, dining, game day information, and more.
  2. Head coach Sean Payton will speak to the media this morning, keep an eye out for his conference call here.
  3. Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter will speak to the New Orleans media this afternoon, be sure to listen to his conference call here.
  4. Select players, including Drew Brees, will speak to the media following Wednesday's practice. Watch those interviews here.
  5. The first injury report of the week will be available this afternoon. Check back here this afternoon to see who practiced for the Saints and Buccaneers.

