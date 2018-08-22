Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, August 22

- The New Orleans Saints are in Los Angeles and will begin practice with the Chargers on Wednesday, August 22.
- Keep an eye out for updates on what's going on in practice with our Live Updates from Saints reporters John DeShazier and Sean Kelley.
- Saints head coach Sean Payton and select players will speak to the media LIVE around 2 p.m.
- The Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek will be hosted by Sean Kelley as he sits down with Nick Underhill from The Advocate to discuss the Saints progress so far and what to expect in the third preseason game.
- A special edition of the Quarterback Challenge with Chargers players and staff will be available this afternoon.
See the best photos from the New Orleans Saints preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, August 17