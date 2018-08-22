Live updates from New Orleans Saints Training Camp | Practice #19

Live updates from the New Orleans Saints 2018 Training Camp presented by Verizon.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Linebacker Jaylon Smith getting up to speed in New Orleans Saints defense
'Whatever Coach needs from me, I'm going to get the job done'
Ironman linebacker Demario Davis back where he belongs for New Orleans Saints
'I told all the guys, I put in all my vet days. I took all my vacation days, I got them out of the way'
Malcolm Roach provides versatility for New Orleans Saints on interior defensive line
'That's something that's really stuck with me, just being able to play multiple positions and being able to do more'
New Orleans Saints endure adversity-filled weekend, come away with 22-17 preseason victory over Chargers
'There's been a lot. I thought it was a hell of a week, just in terms of productivity'
Joint statement from the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans
Practices between the teams have been canceled
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave pairing talk with the walk
'I feel like when it's competition, I'm always out front'
New Orleans Saints brace for possible schedule change regarding preseason game Sunday against Chargers
'Whatever it takes for everybody to stay safe, that's what we've got to do'
Watch highlights from New Orleans Saints-Los Angeles Chargers joint practices
Teams faced off Thursday in Costa Mesa, Calif.
Quality work highlights first joint practice for New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr
'You really get better, more regular-season type looks in a joint practice than you would in a preseason game'
Receiver Michael Thomas' value to New Orleans Saints has been glaring in his presence, and absence
'I'm not really thinking of where I'm at as an individual, just thinking about how we look as an offense, how we're operating, how am I playing to factor into that'
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore performing to the status he wants to attain
'I'm close. I've got some work to do. I just want to be the best corner in the league, help my team win'