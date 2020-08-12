Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 12

Saints Coach Sean Payton will address the media

Aug 12, 2020 at 10:56 AM

1. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com later Wednesday to listen into Saints Coach Sean Payton's session with the media.

2. Read about Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone and how he is eager to show all his skills in the 2020 season. Click here for full story.

3. Terry Fontenot on the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek. Fontenot, Saints vice president/assistant general manager-pro personnel, joins the show to talk about his role in the organization, working with Mickey Loomis, what he looks for when scouting pro talent, and more.

4. As we approach the NFL season, we need to make sure to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Check out the new Saints face coverings here.

5. Get to know your Saints players by downloading the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon and checking out the roster.

