New Orleans Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone eager to show all his skills

"Obviously going through any injury, it's a little adversity at first and you've got to deal with it," Anzalone said. "I think that you just have to attack – I know it sounds cliché – but you have to attack every day as its own.

"And, you know, go through the process and at the end of the day you'll get back to being healthy and doing what you love to do, and I'm finally here. So I'm excited for camp and here we are."

The former third-round pick was prepared to participate in offseason work, but OTAs and minicamps were canceled due to the coronavirus. So he used the time to sharpen and prepare.

"I think I was ready to get back into it," he said. "I guess that goes for everyone, the more time we all had to lay low and focus on the little things that we want to get better (at) personally. Whether that be injury, technique, anything like that, that was an opportunity to get better in those aspects. But yeah, I think I was ready to get after it in OTAs and I was excited, but life moves on."

Moving on for Anzalone partially means staying on the field and adding to the repertoire that he already has unveiled. He has shown the skill to be an every-down player.