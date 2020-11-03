Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 3

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
- Tuesday is Election Day and the New Orleans Saints are off to go vote. Join them.
- The Saints traded for 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander on Monday. Read about the move.
- Nick Underhill was the featured guest on the Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek. Listen to the show.
- Coach Sean Payton talked about the fumble that wasn't called a fumble on his radio show Monday night on WWL-870. Read what he had to say about the overturned call.
- General Manager Mickey Loomis will hold his weekly show on WWL-870 at 7 p.m. Tuesday. You can also listen on 105.3.