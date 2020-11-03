Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 3

It's Election Day - go vote

Nov 03, 2020 at 08:04 AM
New Orleans Saints

Meet the Team: Kwon Alexander

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

New Orleans Saints
1 / 20

Ryan Kang/AP Images
2 / 20

Scott Boehm/AP Images
3 / 20

Ryan Kang/AP Images
4 / 20

Ryan Kang/AP Images
5 / 20

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
6 / 20

Ryan Kang/AP Images
7 / 20

Ryan Kang/AP Images
8 / 20

Adam Hunger/AP Images
9 / 20

Ryan Kang/AP Images
10 / 20

Jeff Chiu/AP Images
11 / 20

Ryan Kang/AP Images
12 / 20

Michael Owens/AP Images
13 / 20

Terrell Lloyd/AP Images
14 / 20

Scott Boehm/AP Images
15 / 20

Mike McCarn/AP Images
16 / 20

G. Newman Lowrance/AP Images
17 / 20

Greg Trott/AP Images
18 / 20

Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images
19 / 20

Steve Nesius/AP Images
20 / 20

Jeff Chiu/AP Images

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

  1. Tuesday is Election Day and the New Orleans Saints are off to go vote. Join them.
  2. The Saints traded for 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander on Monday. Read about the move.
  3. Nick Underhill was the featured guest on the Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek. Listen to the show.
  4. Coach Sean Payton talked about the fumble that wasn't called a fumble on his radio show Monday night on WWL-870. Read what he had to say about the overturned call.
  5. General Manager Mickey Loomis will hold his weekly show on WWL-870 at 7 p.m. Tuesday. You can also listen on 105.3.

