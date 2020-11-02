Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Transactions

New Orleans Saints acquire linebacker Kwon Alexander

Six-year NFL veteran joins New Orleans in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers

Nov 02, 2020 at 05:24 PM
New Orleans Saints
Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have acquired linebacker Kwon Alexander from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a conditional fifth round draft pick and linebacker Kiko Alonso. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Alexander, 6 feet 1,227 pounds, is a six-year NFL veteran who was originally selected in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State University by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Alexander has started all 59 regular season games he has appeared in, recording 444 tackles (315 solo), seven interceptions, 26 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, as well as three solo stops and one pass defensed in three 2019 postseason contests for the 49ers.

As a rookie in 2015, Alexander was a PFWA All-Rookie selection, recording 93 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2016, he started all 16 games and posted a career-high 145 tackles (108 solo), three sacks, a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2017, he was selected to his first Pro Bowl, posting 97 stops, three interception returns for 70 yards, four passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Alexander signed with San Francisco as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 and in eight starts last season made 34 tackles, a split sack, one interception, four passes defensed and one forced fumble. In 2020, he opened the first five games of the season, making 30 stops, one sack and one forced fumble.

The Oxford, Ala., native came to the Buccaneers after playing in 32 games with 23 starts for the Tigers from 2012-14. As a junior, he started all 12 games he played in, tallying 90 tackles, 7.5 stops for loss, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and one pass defensed. Alexander earned first-team All-SEC honors from ESPN.com as part of a defense that ranked third in the NCAA in passing defense and ninth in passing defense, both of which led the SEC.

Meet the Team: Kwon Alexander

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

New Orleans Saints
Ryan Kang/AP Images
Scott Boehm/AP Images
Ryan Kang/AP Images
Ryan Kang/AP Images
Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
Ryan Kang/AP Images
Ryan Kang/AP Images
Adam Hunger/AP Images
Ryan Kang/AP Images
Jeff Chiu/AP Images
Ryan Kang/AP Images
Michael Owens/AP Images
Terrell Lloyd/AP Images
Scott Boehm/AP Images
Mike McCarn/AP Images
G. Newman Lowrance/AP Images
Greg Trott/AP Images
Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images
Steve Nesius/AP Images
Jeff Chiu/AP Images

