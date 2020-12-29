Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 29

Saints resume practice Wednesday

Dec 29, 2020 at 10:23 AM
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec.29.

  1. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Drew Brees﻿, Demario Davis and Ryan Ramczyk talk about their week 17 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
  2. Listen to the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek - Dec. 28. 2020. Pro Football Hall of Fame Director of Archives & Football Information, Jon Kindle, joins the show to talk about the elite company Alvin Kamara joined when he scored six rushing touchdowns for the Saints.
  3. Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Marshe' Washington, which is available via all Amazon connected devices. Find details on how to enable this skill on your Alexa device.
  4. Saints Coach Sean Payton talked about the Vikings game on his radio show Monday night on WWL-870. Read what he had to say about Week 16.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, at 7 p.m. Tuesday to listen to "Saints GM Show." Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic talk to Mickey Loomis.

Best of Week 16 2020 Photos: Alvin Kamara

See the best moments from Alvin Kamara in the Week 16 match up against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

