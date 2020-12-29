Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 16 performance against Minnesota

Saints win fourth consecutive NFC South title

Dec 28, 2020 at 07:41 PM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action #2 | Saints-Vikings Week 16 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings matchup on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joined Bobby Hebert and Zach Strief on the Saints Radio Network on Monday night to discuss his team's Week 16 performance against Minnesota on Christmas Day at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

"We were efficient on first and second down, both in the run and the pass," Payton said Monday of the Saints division-clinching 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings. "When you have the success that we had running the football the other night from the beginning all the way until the end, a lot of stuff falls into place. The third downs you do have are manageable. Any of the play-actions that you want to pull up are probably going to have a real good sell to them. And so it was one of those games where looking at the film again today, up front we played extremely well."

Saints star running back Alvin Kamara scored a career-best six rushing touchdowns while tallying 155 yards on 22 carries. Kamara's six rushing scores are tied for the most all-time in one game (Ernie Nevers, Cardinals vs. Bears, Nov. 28, 1929).

"He was fantastic," Payton said of Kamara's Christmas Day performance. "One of the great traits that he has is how unselfish he can be, and how much he wants to win. He puts that first always. He's always very conscious of his teammates' performance - how they're doing. He's just someone that's a special, unique person. He's extremely smart. He's gifted obviously on the football field and he's someone that is very caring. With all of those traits, you get a special teammate and a special player and we're fortunate to have him.

The Saints (11-4) close out the regular season Sunday, Jan. 3 against the Carolina Panthers at 3:25 p.m. on Fox. With a win, a Green Bay loss and a Seattle win the Saints can secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye.

