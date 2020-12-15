Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 15

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec.15.
- Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Sheldon Rankins and Erik McCoy address the media after the Saints' Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Listen to the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek - Dec. 14, 2020. Mike Triplett joins the show to recap the Saints 24-21 loss to the Eagles.
- Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Marshe' Washington, which is available via all Amazon connected devices. Find details on how to enable this skill on your Alexa device.
- Saints Coach Sean Payton talked about the Eagles game on his radio show Monday night on WWL-870. Read what he had to say about Week 14.
- Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, at 7 p.m. Tuesday to listen to "Saints GM Show." Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic talk to Mickey Loomis.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Denver Broncos in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.