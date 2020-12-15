New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 14 performance against Philadelphia

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joined Bobby Hebert and Zach Strief on the Saints Radio Network on Monday night to discuss his team's Week 14 performance against Philadelphia on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

"You try as best you can each week, when you're winning, and you're winning each weekend, you think man, let's make sure this isn't the weekend we let up or overlook a team," Payton said Monday. "And we haven't done that. And when you start off like we did, immediately you start looking at, hey, how can we get a spark here? Who can give us that spark? And in the second half, I felt like it began to. The momentum began to swing back and it just wasn't - we weren't consistent enough."

The Eagles' defense sacked Saints quarterback Taysom Hill five times.

"I thought there were times when the protection was good, and then we were holding onto it with a late decision getting hit," Payton said. "We've got a play on that we like and we get hurried. It just wasn't sharp any way you look at it. You can go back through it two, three, four times and you look at some of the indicators as to winning, and they showed up in this game. The turnovers, we had two of them. And that formula doesn't change. We just got to play better, and that starts really with the work week."

Eagles rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts got his first career start against the No. 1 defense in the NFL entering Sunday's contest.

"He played well, Jalen did in that game," Payton said. "Gave them a spark that they needed, because they'd been struggling offensively. They had been a team that was near the top of the league in being sacked. And all of a sudden, they went to being a team that didn't give up any. So it gave them a spark, it challenged us, and we'll learn from that."