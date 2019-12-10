Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 10

Dec 10, 2019 at 10:04 AM

New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead held his holiday bike giveaway at the Daughters of Charity/DePaul Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.

  1. Watch locker room interviews from your Saints players ahead of week 15 match up against the Indianapolis Colts.
  2. Start your day with Saints headlines every morning. Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Caroline Gonzalez, which is available via all Amazon connected devices.
  3. Take a look at photos from Terron Armstead's community event. The New Orleans Saints' left tackle held his holiday bike giveaway at the Daughters of Charity/DePaul Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
  4. Make sure to take a look at the updated Pro Bowl standings. Fan voting for the 2020 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, Dec.12. Go there now to vote for your favorite Saints players.
  5. Remember to use the Saints app presented by Verizon to get player stats and highlights throughout the season. Get the details on how you can download the app here.

