Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Michael Thomas still No. 1 in Pro Bowl fan voting at wide receiver

Thomas No. 7 in overall voting

Dec 09, 2019 at 07:38 PM

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is pace to break the NFL's single season receiving record, remains No. 1 in Pro Bowl fan voting at his position, and is No. 7 in votes received regardless of position, according to limited totals released by the NFL on Monday, Dec. 9.

Thomas, who had 11 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's shootout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, now has 121 receptions for 1,424 yards with seven touchdowns this season. Marvin Harrison's single-season record is 143 catches. The Saints (10-3) have three games remaining in the regular season. They have already won the NFC South.

Other Saints who are in the top 10 of their position group, regardless of conference: center Erik McCoy (sixth), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (fifth), defensive end Cameron Jordan (third), defensive tackle Malcom Brown (10th), free safety Marcus Williams (fourth), fullback Zach Line (fifth), inside linebacker Kiko Alonso (eighth), returner Deonte Harris (third), kicker Wil Lutz (second), punter Thomas Morstead (second), quarterback Drew Brees (sixth), special teamer Craig Robertson (sixth), tackle Terron Armstead (second), strong safety Vonn Bell (second) and tight end Jared Cook (seventh).

