Michael Thomas still No. 1 in Pro Bowl fan voting at wide receiver

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is pace to break the NFL's single season receiving record, remains No. 1 in Pro Bowl fan voting at his position, and is No. 7 in votes received regardless of position, according to limited totals released by the NFL on Monday, Dec. 9.

Thomas, who had 11 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's shootout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, now has 121 receptions for 1,424 yards with seven touchdowns this season. Marvin Harrison's single-season record is 143 catches. The Saints (10-3) have three games remaining in the regular season. They have already won the NFC South.