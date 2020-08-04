Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 10:32 AM

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 4

Demario Davis and Thomas Morstead will speak to local media this afternoon

1. Listen in to the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek - August 3, 2020 featuring special guest Mike Hoss. Longtime sports reporter and current employee of ASM Global, Mike Hoss, joins the show. Mike and Caroline talk about the Mercedes-Benz Superdome's 45th anniversary, Mike's favorite memories in the Superdome, the exhale during the Rebirth game, and more.

2. The New Orleans Saints made two roster moves Monday, Aug. 3. Click Here for full story.

3. Read about how Craig Robertson is encouraged going into the 2020 season. Click here for full story.

4. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com this afternoon to listen into conference calls with linebacker Demario Davis and punter Thomas Morstead﻿.

5. Get to know your Saints players by downloading the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon and checking out the roster.

Saints through the years: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Taking a look back through the years as the New Orleans Saints celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Louisiana's $129.5 million Super Dome is taking shape in New Orleans, November 30, 1972. The 72, 000-seat facility is slated for completion in the fall of 1974. The center crown of the stadium is currently under construction at center. (AP Photo)
1 / 21

Louisiana's $129.5 million Super Dome is taking shape in New Orleans, November 30, 1972. The 72, 000-seat facility is slated for completion in the fall of 1974. The center crown of the stadium is currently under construction at center. (AP Photo)

2006 AP
The exterior of the Superdome in New Orleans, La., is seen in 1978. (AP Photo)
2 / 21

The exterior of the Superdome in New Orleans, La., is seen in 1978. (AP Photo)

Anonymous/AP1978
A view of the Louisiana Superdome, home of Super Bowl XV when the Oakland Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27 - 10 on January 25, 1981 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The yellow ribbon recognized the release of American soldiers in Iran. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
3 / 21

A view of the Louisiana Superdome, home of Super Bowl XV when the Oakland Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27 - 10 on January 25, 1981 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The yellow ribbon recognized the release of American soldiers in Iran. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
An exterior view of the Louisiana Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints and Tulane University, in New Orleans, La. in 1983. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
4 / 21

An exterior view of the Louisiana Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints and Tulane University, in New Orleans, La. in 1983. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
General view of the exterior facade of the New Orleans Louisiana Superdome which stands ready for NFL Super Bowl XX between the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears on January 26, 1986 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Bears won the game 46-10. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
5 / 21

General view of the exterior facade of the New Orleans Louisiana Superdome which stands ready for NFL Super Bowl XX between the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears on January 26, 1986 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Bears won the game 46-10. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli/2011 Paul Spinelli
Aerial view of the Louisiana Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, in 1990. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
6 / 21

Aerial view of the Louisiana Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, in 1990. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Late afternoon traffic passes the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans Monday Dec. 30, 1996. The Superdome hosts Super Bowl on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
7 / 21

Late afternoon traffic passes the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans Monday Dec. 30, 1996. The Superdome hosts Super Bowl on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

DAVE MARTIN/1996 AP
The Louisiana Superdome is lit in red, white, and blue as the city of New Orleans makes preparations for Super Bowl XXXVI on Friday, Feb. 1, 2002. The St. Louis Rams will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
8 / 21

The Louisiana Superdome is lit in red, white, and blue as the city of New Orleans makes preparations for Super Bowl XXXVI on Friday, Feb. 1, 2002. The St. Louis Rams will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

DAVE MARTIN
A soldier stands guard outside the Louisiana Superdome as part of the security surrounding Super Bowl XXXVI, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2002 in New Orleans. The St. Louis Rams and the New England Patriots will meet Sunday, Feb 3, 2002 in Super Bowl XXXVI. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 21

A soldier stands guard outside the Louisiana Superdome as part of the security surrounding Super Bowl XXXVI, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2002 in New Orleans. The St. Louis Rams and the New England Patriots will meet Sunday, Feb 3, 2002 in Super Bowl XXXVI. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

MICHAEL CONROY/2002 AP
The 41st Mardi Gras Marathon celebration was held at the Louisiana Superdome Sunday Feb. 5, 2006, in New Orleans. This is the first event held at the Superdome since housing 30,000 refugees for a week after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, LA. The net proceeds from the event will be donated to the "Back to the Big Easy" fund for local charities in New Orleans to help with the city's recovery efforts. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
10 / 21

The 41st Mardi Gras Marathon celebration was held at the Louisiana Superdome Sunday Feb. 5, 2006, in New Orleans. This is the first event held at the Superdome since housing 30,000 refugees for a week after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, LA. The net proceeds from the event will be donated to the "Back to the Big Easy" fund for local charities in New Orleans to help with the city's recovery efforts. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

MARY ANN CHASTAIN/AP2006
* FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE--FILE *The newly re-opened Louisiana Superdome is pictured in New Orleans, in this Sept. 25, 2006, file photo. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni/FILE)
11 / 21

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE--FILEThe newly re-opened Louisiana Superdome is pictured in New Orleans, in this Sept. 25, 2006, file photo. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni/FILE)

JUDI BOTTONI/AP2006
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2008, file photo, color lights play on the Louisiana Superdome at twilight before the BCS championship college football game in New Orleans. The home to the Saints football team, will get $450 million in renovations if Louisiana officials agree to the financing plans. Upgrades to the iconic, 44-year-old domed stadium are part of Gov. John Bel Edwards' ongoing negotiations with the NFL team, aimed at keeping the organization in Louisiana for another 30 years. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)
12 / 21

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2008, file photo, color lights play on the Louisiana Superdome at twilight before the BCS championship college football game in New Orleans. The home to the Saints football team, will get $450 million in renovations if Louisiana officials agree to the financing plans. Upgrades to the iconic, 44-year-old domed stadium are part of Gov. John Bel Edwards' ongoing negotiations with the NFL team, aimed at keeping the organization in Louisiana for another 30 years. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

Rob Carr/2008 AP
Workers install new signage on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, formerly know as the Louisiana Superdome, in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2011. Tomorrow Mercedes-Benz Superdome officials will publicly unveil the facility's newly-installed dynamic exterior LED lighting system, which will give the Superdome a new night time look. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
13 / 21

Workers install new signage on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, formerly know as the Louisiana Superdome, in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2011. Tomorrow Mercedes-Benz Superdome officials will publicly unveil the facility's newly-installed dynamic exterior LED lighting system, which will give the Superdome a new night time look. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/AP2011
A general view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen following an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday October 23, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans won 62-7. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
14 / 21

A general view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen following an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday October 23, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans won 62-7. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Aaron M. Sprecher/2011 AP
Colorful lights bathe the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan 5, 2012. Alabama will face LSU in the BCS Championship game at the dome on Monday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
15 / 21

Colorful lights bathe the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan 5, 2012. Alabama will face LSU in the BCS Championship game at the dome on Monday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Dave Martin
A general view of the exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Vince Lombardi Trophy can be seen displayed in preparation for Super Bowl XLVII prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 27, 2013. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
16 / 21

A general view of the exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Vince Lombardi Trophy can be seen displayed in preparation for Super Bowl XLVII prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 27, 2013. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Scott Boehm
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2013, file photo, the Superdome, where the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens will be played on Feb. 3, is seen at sunset in New Orleans. The Superdome has outlasted seven other domed stadiums from the AstroTurf era that have come and gone, even surviving Hurricane Katrina that forced the Saints to play elsewhere in 2005. The spaceship-like building, which opened in 1975, has hosted seven Super Bowls. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
17 / 21

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2013, file photo, the Superdome, where the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens will be played on Feb. 3, is seen at sunset in New Orleans. The Superdome has outlasted seven other domed stadiums from the AstroTurf era that have come and gone, even surviving Hurricane Katrina that forced the Saints to play elsewhere in 2005. The spaceship-like building, which opened in 1975, has hosted seven Super Bowls. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A general view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen prior to an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 9, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. San Francisco won 27-24. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
18 / 21

A general view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen prior to an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 9, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. San Francisco won 27-24. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Aaron M. Sprecher
A general view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen prior to a week 17 NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 in New Orleans. Carolina won 33-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
19 / 21

A general view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen prior to a week 17 NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 in New Orleans. Carolina won 33-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
IPHONE ONLY A general view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in New Orleans. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
20 / 21

IPHONE ONLY A general view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in New Orleans. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, flies over downtown New Orleans and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as a salute to the health care front line responders working to help the sick during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
21 / 21

The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, flies over downtown New Orleans and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as a salute to the health care front line responders working to help the sick during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertising