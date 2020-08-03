New Orleans Saints sign Bennie Fowler and waive Taylor Stallworth

Fowler, 6 feet 1, 218 pounds, was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2014. In five NFL seasons with the Broncos (2015-17) and New York Giants (2018-19), he has appeared in 63 games with 12 starts, recording 95 receptions for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns and one special teams tackle. In three postseason contests in 2015 for the Super Bowl 50 champion Broncos, Fowler caught two passes for 35 yards, including a 31-yard grab as well as catching a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter off the Super Bowl, the final pass attempt of Denver QB Peyton Manning's NFL career.