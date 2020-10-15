Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 15

Saints lead the NFC South division

Oct 15, 2020 at 09:34 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 15.

  1. Heading into the bye week at 3-2, the Saints will have to make critical assessments as they race to improve for Week 7 and beyond. Hear what head coach Sean Payton and DT Sheldon Rankins think about the improvements needed for the second part of the season.
  2. Check out Saints on Social 2020: Oct. 8 - Oct.14. Catch up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.
  3. John DeShazier analyzes the Jared Cook touchdown snag from Drew Brees vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in week 5 of the 2020 NFL season on this week's Expert Analysis presented by Microsoft Surface. Watch the full video here.
  4. Remember to download the latest version of the Saints App presented by Verizon to keep up team and player stats throughout the season + experience the Dome at Home straight from your couch. Get the details on how you can download the app here. Get the details on how you can download the app here.
  5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.

Best of Week 5 2020 Photos: Saints Offense

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 5 match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

1 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
16 / 20

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

17 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

