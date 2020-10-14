New Orleans Saints' race to improve includes critical assessment during bye week

Defensive tackle ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿ said the Saints have lacked consistency defensively in the red zone.

"We've had times here as a defense in past years that we've been really stout in the red zone and been able to keep teams out," said Rankins, who had his first sack of the season against the Chargers. "We've just got to be able to hold teams to three (points). We'll play really great on one play, really great on the next play, and then something will happen where it's lack of communication, or just some confusion or whatever it may be, but we give up big plays.

"The thing about giving up big plays in the red zone, they're usually touchdowns. You can give up a big play in the middle of the field, stop a guy, still have 30 or 40 yards of field to defend. You give up a big play in the red zone, it's usually six (points).

"We've just got to continue to grind, continue to work, watch the tape, know what teams are going to do down there. We've just got to be more consistent. At the end of the day we can't make any excuses for ourselves; our red zone defense isn't good enough and we've got to get it better. If we want to achieve the goals we want to achieve, our red zone defense has to get better."

Payton said deep-pass success also has been worrisome.

"It's communication, No. 1," Payton said. "It's one thing if a player's catching a contested ball. We're not talking about that. We're talking about a player being wide open.

"And so, two different throws (Monday night) were uncontested, communication issues and things that we have to look at. We've got to look at that as coaches. It's hard for someone to be that open in our league, so what aren't we communicating and how can we be more efficient when we play a certain defense?"

Still, Rankins said, there's optimism from the fact that the Saints have been able to handle the unevenness and produce a winning record despite not having played at peak efficiency.

"I think we're a team that's faced a lot of adversity," Rankins said. "But the one thing you know about this team is when we face adversity, we usually come out on top.

"I think going into the bye week, you're happy with where you're at with 3-2, knowing you haven't played your best football, knowing your best football is ahead of you, knowing you're not in the rhythms you want to be in in any phase of the game.