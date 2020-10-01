Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 1

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Oct 01, 2020 at 09:32 AM

1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 12:30-2 p.m.

2. Tune in around 2:15 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media prior to Week 4.

4. Check out the Second Injury Report of Week 4 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.

5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." Saints fullback ﻿Michael Burton﻿ takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.

Saints on Social 2020: Sept. 24 - Sept. 30

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Lance Moore: But of course I'm gonna celebrate #nationalsonday with my brotha man Marino!!
1 / 7

Justin Hardee: Happy national son day!
2 / 7

CJGJ: Just breathe sometime.
3 / 7

Craig Robertson: Happy 6th birthday!! Crazy to think 6 years has gone by since we became parents @tani_b_3. Thankful for the blessings and laughs lex brings everyday! We are honored to be your parents and watch you grow everyday. Love you big girl!
4 / 7

Demario Davis: Squad. #Blessed #DavisFamily "Never stop counting your blessings."
5 / 7

Justin Hardee: #Perseverance
6 / 7

Deonte Harris: Remember that a test is not a punishment and a struggle is not a curse! The devil doesn't always come God has to do his job too to make sure that those who say they believe in him can withstand and stay patient through all periods of panic.
7 / 7

