Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 26

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Nov 26, 2020 at 09:23 AM
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 26.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 2:15 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Here's everything you need to know before the New Orleans Saints take on the Denver Broncos in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Saints at Broncos in Week 12.
  4. Check out the second Injury Report of Week 12 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." One Saints player takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.

Saints on Social 2020: Nov. 20 - Nov. 25

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Taysom Hill: Feeling extremely grateful tonight for the texts, call, and well wishes I received leading up to this game. It was humbling to hear how many people had me in their prayers, and I felt them today. I'm thankful for my teammates, my family, and the most incredible fans. #WhoDat #GiveThanks
Taysom Hill: Feeling extremely grateful tonight for the texts, call, and well wishes I received leading up to this game. It was humbling to hear how many people had me in their prayers, and I felt them today. I'm thankful for my teammates, my family, and the most incredible fans. #WhoDat #GiveThanks

Shy Tuttle: Moment of clarity
Dwayne Washington: Ice cream date with Nori and Chance who can't hang
Kwon Alexander: MONSTA
Trey Hendrickson: "Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans". Proverbs 16:3
Deonte Harris: Truth Without Love Is Brutality, Love Without Truth Is Hypocrisy
Marcus Williams: I'll take that!!! #markedaswinners #grindshineeat #ballhawk #process
DJ Swearinger: #SaintsWin Had to Drip That @melaninful.clothing #BlackFathersMatter Rugrats On Da Socks Rolex On The Watch. Lil sis @flyyphoenixllc On My Eyelids.
Saintsations: It's GAMEDAY Y'ALL! Kickoff at 12pm vs the @atlantafalcons
