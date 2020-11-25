Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 12 at Broncos

SAINTS-BRONCOS GAME DETAILS:
Following a dominating 24-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons for their eighth consecutive victory, the New Orleans Saints (8-2) will look to start a three-game road trip of on a winning note when they play at the Denver Broncos (4-6) on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Kick-off is set for 3:05 p.m. CT on FOX.
In looking to guarantee four consecutive winning seasons, New Orleans will face a stiff test in their attempt to do so. New Orleans has moved to first in the NFC Conference playoff race by playing sound football, spurred by a developing running game, an increasingly aggressive and opportunistic defense and overcoming adversity presented by injuries and absences by several key starters.
TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:
- TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst) and Lindsay Czarniak (sideline)
- Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
- National Radio: ESPN Radio
Announcers: Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Ben Hartsock (color analyst)
- Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
Check out the Saints vs. Broncos action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Advertising
MOBILE GAME STREAMING
Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES
Fans can also catch replays of every play, of every game, all year long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON A FREE TRIAL OF NFL GAME PASS
DOME AT HOME ON THE SAINTS MOBILE APP PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Can't be at the Dome? Bring Game Day home! Make the most of game day with Dome at Home, our new "second screen" app experience featuring exclusive live content, chats with Saints legends, a fun fan-vs.-fan halftime competition, the chance to win $1,000 EVERY week ... and much more. On game day, let's show the world that we can still get crunk from the couch. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP
SAINTS AUCTIONS POWERED BY IGOT IT:
Saints Auctions powered by iGot It is your ticket to exclusive team merchandise and one-of-a-kind fan experiences! Download the Saints app now to place you bids every gameday and with new items being posted daily, fans will have lots of opportunities all season long to add to their Black & Gold collection. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP
50/50 RAFFLE:
This season, fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online! Purchase tickets two (2) hours prior to kickoff through the third quarter. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit the Saints & Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. CLICK HERE FOR 50/50 RAFFLE DETAILS, TICKET PRICES AND WINNING NUMBERS
SAINTS VIP TAILGATE GAMEDAY DELIVERY:
Missing that Saints VIP Tailgate Gameday Experience for the 2020 Saints Season? #TailgateDelivered has you covered. The Saints and Bullseye Event Group have teamed up with Food Network Chef Aaron May, TABASCO® Brand, Francesca by Katie's, Miller Lite & Waitr to deliver each week custom game day tailgates meals. CLICK HERE TO ORDER TODAY FOR GAME DAY DELIVERY