Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 09:53 AM

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, July 30

Find out where your Saints players rank on the NFL Network's list of Top 100 Players

1. Check out Wednesday's opening training camp media availability with New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton, as he spoke to the local media. Click HERE for full press conference.

2. Listen in to the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek - July 30, 2020. Tom House, longtime throwing coach for quarterback Drew Brees, joins the show after wrapping up his 15th year training with Brees. House touches on how he got involved as a pitching/throwing coach, Brees' goal for training this off season, a typical day of training for Drew during COVID-19, and much more.

3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com this afternoon to listen to interviews with defensive end Cameron Jordan and offensive tackle Terron Armstead.

4. Check out the latest NFL Network's list of Top 100 players and see which Saints player made the top 10.

5. Get to know your Saints players by downloading the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon and checking out the roster.

