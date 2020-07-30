Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, July 30

1. Check out Wednesday's opening training camp media availability with New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton, as he spoke to the local media. Click HERE for full press conference.

2. Listen in to the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek - July 30, 2020. Tom House, longtime throwing coach for quarterback Drew Brees, joins the show after wrapping up his 15th year training with Brees. House touches on how he got involved as a pitching/throwing coach, Brees' goal for training this off season, a typical day of training for Drew during COVID-19, and much more.

3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com this afternoon to listen to interviews with defensive end Cameron Jordan and offensive tackle Terron Armstead.

4. Check out the latest NFL Network's list of Top 100 players and see which Saints player made the top 10.