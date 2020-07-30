New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas makes NFL Network's list of Top 100 players at No. 5

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas came in at No. 5 on the NFL Network's list of the Top 100 players.

The Network revealed the final players on the list Wednesday night.

This is Thomas' third career appearance on the list (No. 13 in 2019 and No. 81 in 2018), and his first Top 10 appearance.

Thomas set the NFL receiving record with 149 receptions for 1,725 yards with nine touchdowns last season. His receiving yardage total ranks seventh-highest in NFL records. He also had a club record 10 games of 100 yards or more. Thomas was selected a Pro Bowl starter for the second straight season, was named Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and was named the Committee of 101 NFC Offensive Player of the Year.