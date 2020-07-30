Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 08:06 PM

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas makes NFL Network's list of Top 100 players at No. 5

Wideout finished his fourth season in record-breaking fashion

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Best of Michael Thomas from 2019 season

The best photos of New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas from his record-setting 2019 season.

Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
1 / 25

Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Another game action gallery from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
2 / 25

Another game action gallery from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints 30 - Texans 28 (W) 1-0 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
3 / 25

Saints 30 - Texans 28 (W) 1-0

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action between the Saints and Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during Week 1 of the 2019 season.
4 / 25

Check out the game action between the Saints and Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during Week 1 of the 2019 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RAMS 27 - SAINTS 9 (L) 1-0 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
5 / 25

RAMS 27 - SAINTS 9 (L) 1-0

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Check out the best action shots from the Saints in Week 4 as they host the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
6 / 25

Check out the best action shots from the Saints in Week 4 as they host the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
7 / 25

Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos of the New Orleans Saints taking on the Seattle Seahawks in week 3 of the 2019 NFL season.
8 / 25

Game action photos of the New Orleans Saints taking on the Seattle Seahawks in week 3 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season.
9 / 25

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.
10 / 25

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
12 / 25

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) its tackled by Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) its tackled by Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in November presented by Sony.
14 / 25

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in November presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December presented by Sony.
15 / 25

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in November presented by Sony.
16 / 25

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in November presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in November presented by Sony.
17 / 25

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in November presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in November presented by Sony.
18 / 25

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in November presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season.
19 / 25

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.
20 / 25

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
21 / 25

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
22 / 25

Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
23 / 25

Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
24 / 25

Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Another game action gallery from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
25 / 25

Another game action gallery from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas came in at No. 5 on the NFL Network's list of the Top 100 players.

The Network revealed the final players on the list Wednesday night.

This is Thomas' third career appearance on the list (No. 13 in 2019 and No. 81 in 2018), and his first Top 10 appearance.

Thomas set the NFL receiving record with 149 receptions for 1,725 yards with nine touchdowns last season. His receiving yardage total ranks seventh-highest in NFL records. He also had a club record 10 games of 100 yards or more. Thomas was selected a Pro Bowl starter for the second straight season, was named Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and was named the Committee of 101 NFC Offensive Player of the Year.

Thomas joins several other teammates on the list: Drew Brees who appeared on the list at No. 12, Cameron Jordan who appeared on the list at No. 23, Alvin Kamara who appeared at No. 42, Demario Davis who appeared at No. 67, Marshon Lattimore who appeared on the list at No. 76, and Ryan Ramczyk who appeared at No. 82.

Related Content

New Orleans Saints stars Cameron Jordan, Drew Brees make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players
news

New Orleans Saints stars Cameron Jordan, Drew Brees make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players

Jordan comes in at No. 23, Brees is No. 12
New Orleans Saints stars Demario Davis, Alvin Kamara make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players
news

New Orleans Saints stars Demario Davis, Alvin Kamara make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players

Davis comes in at No. 67, Kamara is No. 42
Brees Dream Foundation supports community with $5 million donation to Ochsner Health
news

Brees Dream Foundation supports community with $5 million donation to Ochsner Health

The donation will support the creation of community health centers in Louisiana. 
Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz during Michigan's annual spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
news

New Orleans Saints sign 2020 draft class

Cesar Ruiz, Zack Baun, Adam Trautman and Tommy Stevens all under contract
New Orleans Saints stars Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players
news

New Orleans Saints stars Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players

Ramczyk comes in at No. 82, Lattimore is No. 76
2006 New Orleans Saints training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi.
news

Podcast Rewind: 4 New Orleans Saints Training Camp stories

Cal Western, Dodgertown, La Crosse and Millsaps featured
New Orleans Saints announce cancellation of the team's four 2020 preseason games
news

New Orleans Saints announce cancellation of the team's four 2020 preseason games

NFL and NFLPA decision are consistent with the Saints' philosophy on the health and safety of our fans, players and staff
10 questions with New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges
news

10 questions with New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges

This will be Hodges' first season as linebackers coach
10 questions with New Orleans Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell
news

10 questions with New Orleans Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell

Campbell enters his fifth season as assistant head coach
10 questions with New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen
news

10 questions with New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen

Nielsen enters his fourth season 
New Orleans Saints continue to communicate with season ticket holders about 2020 season
news

New Orleans Saints continue to communicate with season ticket holders about 2020 season

Advertising