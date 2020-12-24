Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 24

Saints host the Vikings on Christmas Day

Dec 24, 2020 at 09:49 AM
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 24.

  1. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com watch Saints players discuss their preparations for week 16 vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
  2. Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Marshe' Washington, which is available via all Amazon connected devices. Find details on how to enable this skill on your Alexa device.
  3. Here's everything you need to know before the Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Saints vs. Vikings in Week 16.
  4. Check out the final Injury Report of Week 16 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
  5. The New Orleans Saints will host the Vikings on Christmas Day at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Click here to find out how to watch Saints vs Vikings.

Saints on Social 2020: Dec. 17-Dec. 23

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Marson Lattimore: 3/4 years. Super Bowl next!
Marson Lattimore: 3/4 years. Super Bowl next!

CJGJ: 23 Years of Life, Thank You Lord!
CJGJ: 23 Years of Life, Thank You Lord!

Malcolm Jenkins: Keep that same energy...
Malcolm Jenkins: Keep that same energy...

CJGJ: Im not phased in anyway.
CJGJ: Im not phased in anyway.

Drew Brees: Thanks for the brothers of @sigmachi fraternity for the Christmas cheer this holiday season. Merry Christmas and "In Hoc" to all of you!
Drew Brees: Thanks for the brothers of @sigmachi fraternity for the Christmas cheer this holiday season. Merry Christmas and "In Hoc" to all of you!

Cameron Jordan: Blessed and highly favored #Probowl
Cameron Jordan: Blessed and highly favored #Probowl

Trey Hendrickson: Exodus 15:2
Trey Hendrickson: Exodus 15:2

Dwayne Washington: Head Poncho
Dwayne Washington: Head Poncho

Dwayne Washington
Dwayne Washington

Willie Roaf: Wow can't believe we have lost another one of my @profootballhof brothers. Kevin Greene beat me for my first sack of my career. I learned alot playing him as a rookie. Went to 4 pro bowls together. I will miss him alot. Condolences and prayers for his family. Rest well my friend.
Willie Roaf: Wow can't believe we have lost another one of my @profootballhof brothers. Kevin Greene beat me for my first sack of my career. I learned alot playing him as a rookie. Went to 4 pro bowls together. I will miss him alot. Condolences and prayers for his family. Rest well my friend.

Advertising