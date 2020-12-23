Saints vs Vikings 2020 Week 16 Preview

Saints vs. Vikings | Week 16 Matchup
The Saints (10-4) will look to take their fourth consecutive NFC South Division title, when they play on Christmas Day for the first time, hosting the Vikings at 3:30 p.m. CT at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The contest will be nationally televised on both FOX and the NFL Network with two broadcasts also available on Amazon Prime.
Despite scoring over 25 points for the tenth time this season, the Saints were defeated last week 32-29 by the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. After falling behind 14-0, the Saints took a 15-14 lead on Kansas City early in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard touchdown connection between QB Drew Brees and RB Latavius Murray. The New Orleans defense hung strong throughout the contest as the Chiefs (92) ran 40 more plays than the Saints (52), but third and fourth quarter runs of 15 and ten points respectively consistently gave Kansas City an edge.
New Orleans will host a desperate 6-8 Minnesota club fighting for their lives in the NFC playoff race for a Wild Card spot in a contest featuring two of the top running backs in the NFL in the Saints' Alvin Kamara and the Vikings' Dalvin Cook, both players ranking in the top three in the NFL in touchdowns, total yards from scrimmage and first downs. A physical Vikings offense led by Cook ranks fifth in the NFL in total net yards per game, (fifth rushing and 18th passing), while the defense ranks 22nd (tied for 23rd against the run and ranked 24th against the pass). The New Orleans defense ranks third in the NFL (fourth against the run and fifth against the pass), while the offense led by Kamara is ranked 16th (seventh in rushing yards per game and 21st in pass offense).
Around The NFC South: The Buccaneers (9-5) will travel to play the Detroit Lions (5-9) on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT, the Falcons (4-10) will play at the Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) on Sunday and the Carolina Panthers (4-10) will play at the Washington Football Team (6-8) on Sunday.
Saints vs. Vikings | Week 16 Broadcast Information
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2020 – 3:30 P.M. (CST)
MERCEDES-BENZ SUPERDOME – NEW ORLEANS, LA
- TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally) – Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Erin Andrews (sideline)
- AMAZON PRIME: Hannah Storm (play-by-play), Andrea Kremer (color analyst)
- NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One – Scott Graham (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (color analyst)
- LOCAL RADIO: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM) – Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
- SPANISH LANGUAGE RADIO: KGLA (830 AM and 105.7 FM) – Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
Minnesota Vikings | Top Stats in Week 15
- Kirk Cousins: 24/35 for 271 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
- Dalvin Cook: 24 carries for 132 yards and 1 TD + 5 receptions for 27 yards
- Justin Jefferson: 8 receptions for 104 yards
New Orleans Saints | Top Stats in Week 15
- Drew Brees: 15/34 for 234 yards, 3 TD and 1 INT
- Alvin Kamara: 11 carries for 54 yards + 3 catches for 40 yards and 1 TD
- Emmanuel Sanders: 4 receptions for 76 yards
Minnesota Vikings | Week 15 Recap vs. Chicago Bears
from Vikings.com
MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings offense missed a chance to score on a game-winning drive, and also struggled to fully capitalize in the red zone.
But Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer wasn't buying that unit as the prime reason for Minnesota's 33-27 loss to Chicago on Sunday.
Saints vs Vikings | Series History
Minnesota leads the regular season series, having won 19 of 30 contests since the teams first met on October 13, 1968 at Tulane Stadium and four of five postseason meetings; the Black and Gold won that first matchup 20-17. The Saints would not beat the Vikings again until Sept. 3, 1978, losing six straight contests in the interim. Though the Vikings have a firm grasp of the overall series record, the Saints have fared much better since the 2006 arrival of Sean Payton as head coach and the free agent signing of QB Drew Brees. The teams have met on nine occasions since then, six times in the regular season and three in the postseason and New Orleans has captured five. The Saints and Vikings have met five times in the playoffs, including the Black and Gold's first ever postseason game in 1987, which the Vikings seized at the Superdome, 44-10. The third playoff meeting proved to be the charm, however, as the two clubs met at the Superdome on Jan. 24, 2010 for the NFC Championship as New Orleans defeated the Vikings 31-17 to send the Saints to Super Bowl XLIV.
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings battle it out in the Wild Card matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Saints vs Vikings | Statistical Comparison from 2020
|Saints
|Vikings
|Record
|10-4
|6-8
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|28.4 (9)
|25.7 (14)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.2 (6)
|27.7 (25)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|363.8 (16)
|387.1 (5)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|131.8 (7)
|147.7 (5)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|232.0 (21)
|239.4 (18)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|306.4 (3)
|378.0 (22)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|95.6 (4)
|125.6 (23t)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|210.9 (5)
|252.4 (24)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|25.4 (6)
|21.2 (19)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|10.3 (8)
|3.5 (32)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+6 (6t)
|-5 (23t)
|Penalties
|90
|75
|Penalty Yards
|936
|595
|Opp. Penalties
|60
|72
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|492
|634
Saints vs Vikings | Connections
New Orleans Head Coach Sean Payton and Minnesota Head Coach Mike Zimmer served on the same coaching staff with the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-05.
Minnesota Co-defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Adam Zimmer served on the Saints Coaching staff from 2006-09.
New Orleans running back Latavius Murray played in Minnesota from 2017-18. Vikings center/guard Nick Easton played for the Vikings from 2015-18. New Orleans wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith and Minnesota cornerback Mike Hughes were college teammates at the University of Central Florida.
Saints Secondary Coach Aaron Glenn played for Zimmer from 2005-06, when Zimmer served as defensive coordinator of the Cowboys.
New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan was born in Minneapolis while his father Steve, who was a seventh-round draft pick of Minnesota in 1982 out of Brown, played tight end for the Vikings from 1982-1994. Steve was a three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowl selection from 1986-91, for whom he played his entire career, finishing with totals of 498 receptions for 6,307 yards and 28 touchdowns and was named one of the 50 greatest Vikings of all-time. He went into the Vikings Ring of Honor in 2019.
Vikings Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers served on the Saints defensive coaching staff from 1986-91, where he tutored the New Orleans secondary.
Minnesota College Scout/Regional Pat Roberts previously served as the head strength coach and offensive line coach at Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi.
Vikings Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Derik Keyes is a Laurel, Miss. native who played at Louisiana-Lafayette and had coaching stints at his both alma mater and the University of South Alabama and served on the same Cleveland Browns coaching staff with Glenn from 2014-15.
Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson prepped at Destrehan (La.) HS and played at Louisiana State University, where he was a college teammate of Saints center/guard Will Clapp Clapp.
Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson and Vikings wide receiver Dan Chisena were college teammates at Penn State.
Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe were college teammates at Northern Illinois University.
New Orleans defensive back D.J. Swearinger played for Vikings Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak when he served as Head Coach of the Houston Texans in 2013 in his rookie season. Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders played for Kubiak when he served as head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2015-16, including when the Broncos were Super Bowl 50 champions. Swearinger and Vikings cornerback Chris Jones were teammates in Arizona from 2018-19. Swearinger and Vikings cornerback Dylan Mabin were teammates with the Oakland Raiders in 2019.
New Orleans center/guard Cesar Ruiz and Vikings safety Josh Metellus were college teammates at the University of Michigan.
Vikings tackle Rashod Hill played in Jacksonville with Saints guard/tackle Patrick Omameh with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.
New Orleans cornerback P.J. Williams was teammates with Vikings running back Dalvin Cook during the 2014 campaign. Saints offensive lineman Derrick Kelly also blocked for Cook with the Seminoles.
New Orleans Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi has Vikings Special Teams Coordinator Marwan Maalouf as his assistant special teams coach with the Miami Dolphins from 2013-18. Saints Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Dan Campbell served on the same Miami staff with Rizzi and Maalouf from 2013-15. Rizzi also served on the same Dolphins staff with Vikings Defensive Backs Coach Daronte Jones in Miami from 2016-17. Jones served on the Nicholls State coaching staff in 2002.
Minnesota Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Roy Anderson served as a graduate assistant at LSU in 2004 and as a defensive analyst for the Tigers during their 2019 College Football Playoff championship campaign.
Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter both played at Louisiana State University.
Swearinger and Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins were teammates with the Washington Redskins in 2017.
Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. prepped at Brother Martin (New Orleans) HS and his father, Irv Smith Sr. was a first-round draft pick of the Saints in 1993 and played in New Orleans from 1993-97.
Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore played at Ohio State with Vikings defensive tackle Jaylyn Holmes.
New Orleans Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Ronald Curry and Vikings Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Mark Uyeymama served on the same coaching staff with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.
New Orleans running Dwayne Washington, Minnesota running back Ameer Abdullah and tackle Riley Reiff were teammates with the Detroit Lions. Saints Quarterbacks Coach Joe Lombardi tutored Abdullah and Reiff when he was offensive coordinator in Detroit...Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Vikings cornerbacks Kris Boyd and Holton Hill were college teammates at the University of Texas. Humphrey was coached by Vikings Offensive Assistant Christian Jones with the Longhorns in 2018.
New Orleans Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano and Minnesota Assistant Offensive Line Coach Andrew Janocko served on the same coaching staff at Rutgers in 2011.
Minnesota cornerback Cameron Dantzler prepped at St. Thomas Aquinas (Hammond, La.) HS and then played at Mississippi State, where he was a college teammate of New Orleans defensive back J.T. Gray.
Saints tight end Jared Cook caught passes from Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion with the St. Louis Rams in 2015 and they also played in St. Louis with New Orleans cornerback Janoris Jenkins. Jenkins and Vikings center Brett Jones were teammates with the New York Giants from 2016-17.
Saints linebacker Demario Davis and Minnesota guard Dakota Dozier were teammates with the New York Jets from 2014-15 and in 2017.
Saints vs Vikings | Series Fast Facts
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 26 points, Saints won 26-0 on September 22, 1991, at the Louisiana Superdome.
Vikings' Largest Margin of Victory: 42 points, Vikings won 45-3 on December 4, 1988, at the Metrodome.
Current Series Streak: Saints won last regular season contest, October 30, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Saints' Longest Win Streak: Three games, September 9, 2010-September 21, 2014.
Vikings' Longest Win Streak: Six games, September 27, 1970– September 12, 1976.
Most Points by Saints in a Game: 42 points, Saints won 42-20 on December 18, 2011, at Mall of America Field.
Most Points by Vikings in a Game: 45 points, Vikings won 45-3 on December 4, 1988, at the Metrodome.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 69 points, Vikings won 38-31 on October 17, 2004, at the Louisiana Superdome.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: Zero points, Vikings won 26-0 on September 27, 1970, at Metropolitan
Stadium.
Fewest Points by Vikings in a Game: Zero points, Saints won 26-0 on September 22, 1991, at the Louisiana
Superdome.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 23 points, Saints won 14-9 on Sept. 9, 2010, at Louisiana Superdome.