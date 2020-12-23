Saints vs Vikings 2020 Week 16 Preview

Saints vs Vikings | Connections

New Orleans Head Coach Sean Payton and Minnesota Head Coach Mike Zimmer served on the same coaching staff with the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-05.

Minnesota Co-defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Adam Zimmer served on the Saints Coaching staff from 2006-09.

New Orleans running back ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ played in Minnesota from 2017-18. Vikings center/guard ﻿Nick Easton﻿ played for the Vikings from 2015-18. New Orleans wide receiver ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ and Minnesota cornerback Mike Hughes were college teammates at the University of Central Florida.

Saints Secondary Coach Aaron Glenn played for Zimmer from 2005-06, when Zimmer served as defensive coordinator of the Cowboys.

New Orleans defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ was born in Minneapolis while his father Steve, who was a seventh-round draft pick of Minnesota in 1982 out of Brown, played tight end for the Vikings from 1982-1994. Steve was a three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowl selection from 1986-91, for whom he played his entire career, finishing with totals of 498 receptions for 6,307 yards and 28 touchdowns and was named one of the 50 greatest Vikings of all-time. He went into the Vikings Ring of Honor in 2019.

Vikings Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers served on the Saints defensive coaching staff from 1986-91, where he tutored the New Orleans secondary.

Minnesota College Scout/Regional Pat Roberts previously served as the head strength coach and offensive line coach at Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi.

Vikings Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Derik Keyes is a Laurel, Miss. native who played at Louisiana-Lafayette and had coaching stints at his both alma mater and the University of South Alabama and served on the same Cleveland Browns coaching staff with Glenn from 2014-15.

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson prepped at Destrehan (La.) HS and played at Louisiana State University, where he was a college teammate of Saints center/guard ﻿Will Clapp﻿ Clapp.

Saints wide receiver ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿ and Vikings wide receiver Dan Chisena were college teammates at Penn State.

Saints wide receiver ﻿Tommylee Lewis﻿ and Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe were college teammates at Northern Illinois University.

New Orleans defensive back ﻿D.J. Swearinger﻿ played for Vikings Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak when he served as Head Coach of the Houston Texans in 2013 in his rookie season. Saints wide receiver ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿ played for Kubiak when he served as head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2015-16, including when the Broncos were Super Bowl 50 champions. Swearinger and Vikings cornerback Chris Jones were teammates in Arizona from 2018-19. Swearinger and Vikings cornerback Dylan Mabin were teammates with the Oakland Raiders in 2019.

New Orleans center/guard ﻿Cesar Ruiz﻿ and Vikings safety Josh Metellus were college teammates at the University of Michigan.

Vikings tackle Rashod Hill played in Jacksonville with Saints guard/tackle ﻿Patrick Omameh﻿ with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.

New Orleans cornerback ﻿P.J. Williams﻿ was teammates with Vikings running back Dalvin Cook during the 2014 campaign. Saints offensive lineman ﻿Derrick Kelly﻿ also blocked for Cook with the Seminoles.

New Orleans Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi has Vikings Special Teams Coordinator Marwan Maalouf as his assistant special teams coach with the Miami Dolphins from 2013-18. Saints Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Dan Campbell served on the same Miami staff with Rizzi and Maalouf from 2013-15. Rizzi also served on the same Dolphins staff with Vikings Defensive Backs Coach Daronte Jones in Miami from 2016-17. Jones served on the Nicholls State coaching staff in 2002.

Minnesota Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Roy Anderson served as a graduate assistant at LSU in 2004 and as a defensive analyst for the Tigers during their 2019 College Football Playoff championship campaign.

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter both played at Louisiana State University.

Swearinger and Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins were teammates with the Washington Redskins in 2017.

Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. prepped at Brother Martin (New Orleans) HS and his father, Irv Smith Sr. was a first-round draft pick of the Saints in 1993 and played in New Orleans from 1993-97.

Saints cornerback ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ played at Ohio State with Vikings defensive tackle Jaylyn Holmes.

New Orleans Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Ronald Curry and Vikings Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Mark Uyeymama served on the same coaching staff with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.

New Orleans running ﻿Dwayne Washington﻿, Minnesota running back Ameer Abdullah and tackle Riley Reiff were teammates with the Detroit Lions. Saints Quarterbacks Coach Joe Lombardi tutored Abdullah and Reiff when he was offensive coordinator in Detroit...Saints wide receiver ﻿Lil'Jordan Humphrey﻿ and Vikings cornerbacks Kris Boyd and Holton Hill were college teammates at the University of Texas. Humphrey was coached by Vikings Offensive Assistant Christian Jones with the Longhorns in 2018.

New Orleans Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano and Minnesota Assistant Offensive Line Coach Andrew Janocko served on the same coaching staff at Rutgers in 2011.

Minnesota cornerback Cameron Dantzler prepped at St. Thomas Aquinas (Hammond, La.) HS and then played at Mississippi State, where he was a college teammate of New Orleans defensive back J.T. Gray.

Saints tight end ﻿Jared Cook﻿ caught passes from Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion with the St. Louis Rams in 2015 and they also played in St. Louis with New Orleans cornerback ﻿Janoris Jenkins﻿. Jenkins and Vikings center Brett Jones were teammates with the New York Giants from 2016-17.