Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 27

Saints try to stretch winning streak to six games

Oct 27, 2019 at 09:39 AM

Photos: Reggie Bush, Marques Colston inducted into Saints Hall of Fame

Teammates, friends, and family of Reggie Bush and Marques Colston welcome them into the Saints Hall of Fame at the XLIV Club in Champions Square.

The New Orleans Saints will play the Arizona Cardinals at noon Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. You can watch the game on WWL-4 or listen on WWL-870. For more details click here.

The Saints Pregame Report presented by Harrah's New Orleans will go live at 10 a.m., you can watch it here.

The inactives list for the game will be released at 10:30 a.m. You can find it here.

If you're attending the game be sure to have the Saints app presented by Verizon on your phone so you can participate in the Light Up the Dome activity during player introductions. You can download the app here.

The Saint Postame Show presented by Verizon will air immediately following the game. It's the only place to watch the postgame press conferences of Coach Sean Payton and the team's quarterback live. You can watch it here.

Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
