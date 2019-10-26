How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals - Week 8 2019

The NFC South-leading Saints (6-1) host the 3-3-1 Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at 12:00 p.m., with New Orleans looking to go into a Week nine bye on the high of a six-game winning streak. The Saints and Cardinals have played 29 times in the regular season, with the Saints trailing 14-15 in their series history.

Fans can catch the action on CBS (WWL 4 locally) with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (color analyst) and Jay Feely (sideline). Click here for full broadcast channel listings

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

The game will air on local radio's WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM with Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline). For Spanish language radio, tune in to KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM with Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline). Click here for full broadcast channel listings

