How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals - Week 8 2019

Oct 26, 2019 at 08:00 AM
The NFC South-leading Saints (6-1) host the 3-3-1 Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at 12:00 p.m., with New Orleans looking to go into a Week nine bye on the high of a six-game winning streak. The Saints and Cardinals have played 29 times in the regular season, with the Saints trailing 14-15 in their series history.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on CBS (WWL 4 locally) with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (color analyst) and Jay Feely (sideline). Click here for full broadcast channel listings

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

The game will air on local radio's WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM with Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline). For Spanish language radio, tune in to KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM with Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline). Click here for full broadcast channel listings

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

Click here for more information or details on your FREE TRIAL.
For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

