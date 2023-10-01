Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 1

Saints will play host to Buccaneers at noon at Caesars Superdome

Oct 01, 2023 at 07:54 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 1:

  1. The New Orleans Saints (2-1) will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at noon Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The game will be broadcast on Fox-8 and WWL-870 will have the radio broadcast. Get all of the broadcast information here. Listen to Fox broadcaster Jen Hale preview the game.
  2. The Saints pregame show will be live on NewOrleansSaints.com about an hour before kickoff. In addition to the Saints website and app, you can watch it on the team's YouTube and social media channels.
  3. The Saints will have a full inactive list at 10:30 a.m. You can find it here.
  4. Throughout the game, keep up with stats, highlights, photos, and more on the Saints mobile app presented by Verizon. You can download the app here. You can also listen to the WWL-870 radio broadcast via the Saints app.
  5. Following the game, Erin Summers, Scott Shanle, and John DeShazier will break down all the action on the Saints Postgame Show. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints YouTube channel, and the Saints social media channels shortly after the game to watch.

