Ways to Watch: Saints vs Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 4

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023

Sep 26, 2023 at 05:00 PM
New Orleans Saints
SAINTS VS. BUCCANEERS GAME PREVIEW

The 2-1 New Orleans Saints return to the Caesars Superdome at noon on Sunday after a two game road trip to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFC South rivals have faced off 62 times in the regular season, with New Orleans holding a 39-23 series lead and Tampa Bay taking a 2020 NFC Divisional Playoff matchup.

Meetings between the Saints and Buccaneers have been ultra-competitive battles in recent years. Both defenses have been the story in the last three meetings between the clubs, with the winning teams' average score being just 15 points and New Orleans shutting out Tampa Bay en route to a 9-0 victory back in 2021. Fans can expect a physical game on Sunday between elite defenses with special teams units playing a major role.

WATCH SAINTS VS. BUCCANEERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

  • Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (color analyst), and Jennifer Hale (sideline)

LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. BUCCANEERS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst), and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

STREAM SAINTS VS. BUCCANEERS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

ADDITIONAL SAINTS VS. BUCCANEERS GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Buccaneers for 2023 NFL Week 4, featuring a one-on-one exclusive with Dennis Allen. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions and analysis from John DeShazier, Erin Summers, and Saints legend Scott Shanle following the Saints' 2023 Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

