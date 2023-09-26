Ways to Watch: Saints vs Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 4

SAINTS VS. BUCCANEERS GAME PREVIEW

The 2-1 New Orleans Saints return to the Caesars Superdome at noon on Sunday after a two game road trip to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFC South rivals have faced off 62 times in the regular season, with New Orleans holding a 39-23 series lead and Tampa Bay taking a 2020 NFC Divisional Playoff matchup.

Meetings between the Saints and Buccaneers have been ultra-competitive battles in recent years. Both defenses have been the story in the last three meetings between the clubs, with the winning teams' average score being just 15 points and New Orleans shutting out Tampa Bay en route to a 9-0 victory back in 2021. Fans can expect a physical game on Sunday between elite defenses with special teams units playing a major role.