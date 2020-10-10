Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Oct. 10

Saints will -practice Saturday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Oct 10, 2020 at 09:20 AM
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Oct. 10.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-1:30 p.m. Tune in around 1:30 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com/LIVE, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube to hear head coach Sean Payton and Saints players talk about Monday night's battle against the Los Angeles Chargers.
  2. Here's everything you need to know before the Los Angeles Chargers take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Chargers vs. Saints in Week 5.
  3. Go behind enemy lines with digital contributor Todd Graffagnini and Los Angeles Chargers team reporter Hayley Elwood for our Know Your Enemy breakdown presented by Microsoft Teams.
  4. The Saints final Injury Report presented by Acadian Ambulance for Week 5 will be released on Saturday afternoon. Download the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon to be alerted! Get the details on how you can download the app here.
  5. Saints senior writer John DeShazier detailed how defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been blossoming for New Orleans this season.

Best of Week 4 2020 Photos: Saints Fans

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.
1 / 15
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
1 / 15

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
2 / 15
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
2 / 15

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
3 / 15
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
3 / 15

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
4 / 15
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
4 / 15

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
5 / 15
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
5 / 15

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
6 / 15
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
6 / 15

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
7 / 15
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
7 / 15

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
8 / 15
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
8 / 15

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
9 / 15
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
9 / 15

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
10 / 15
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
10 / 15

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
11 / 15
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
11 / 15

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
12 / 15
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
12 / 15

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
13 / 15
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
13 / 15

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
14 / 15
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
14 / 15

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
15 / 15
Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
15 / 15

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints

Related Content

Advertising