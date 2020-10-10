Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Oct. 10

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Oct. 10.
- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-1:30 p.m. Tune in around 1:30 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com/LIVE, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube to hear head coach Sean Payton and Saints players talk about Monday night's battle against the Los Angeles Chargers.
- Here's everything you need to know before the Los Angeles Chargers take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Chargers vs. Saints in Week 5.
- Go behind enemy lines with digital contributor Todd Graffagnini and Los Angeles Chargers team reporter Hayley Elwood for our Know Your Enemy breakdown presented by Microsoft Teams.
- The Saints final Injury Report presented by Acadian Ambulance for Week 5 will be released on Saturday afternoon. Download the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon to be alerted! Get the details on how you can download the app here.
- Saints senior writer John DeShazier detailed how defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been blossoming for New Orleans this season.
See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.
