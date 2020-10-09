Defensive end Trey Hendrickson blossoming for New Orleans Saints this season

It has required work for Hendrickson, listed at 6 feet 4, 270 pounds, to get to this point.

Injuries have cost him more than a full season – three games as a rookie, then 11 more in 2018, and another three last year. But with defensive end Marcus Davenport sidelined for the first four games, Hendrickson's role and presence increased in the defensive line rotation.

"I think he's at the perfect weight and strength," Coach Sean Payton said. "And look, he is a tremendous worker. He got down – his weight fluctuated in his second year – but I think he's at his perfect weight, I think he's a smart player and one of his great traits is his energy and effort. That takes a lot to rush, to play defensive line. We've got, we feel, a good rotation. But I think there's a toughness about him also."

Davenport possibly will return for Monday's game, and Hendrickson said the unit will welcome him back.

"He's a great friend, for one," Hendrickson said. "And, for two, he's a great competitor. And adding another one of those tools to our D-line can do nothing but get us stronger as a unit and raise the level of expectation a little higher.

"So I'm excited to get back to competing with him and getting after quarterbacks with him."

Through four games, a healthy Hendrickson is doing that as well as he has at any time in his NFL career.