 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, December 15

An updated injury report for the Saints and Panthers will be released this afternoon

Dec 15, 2018 at 08:29 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will continue preparation for the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 15. If you're traveling to the game make sure you're taking a look at the Charlotte Travel Guide.
  2. Read more about Phase II for the New Orleans Saints from John DeShazier.
  3. Keep an eye out for the Afternoon Wrap presented by ACME Oyster House later today.
  4. An updated injury report for the Saints and Panthers will be released this afternoon.
  5. Saints tackle Jermon Bushrod has been named club's winner of Ed Block Courage Award.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 18

Saints fall to the Bucs 30-20 in the Divisional Round of the 2020 playoffs
news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 17

Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 5:40 p.m. on Fox
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 15

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 14

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 13

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 12

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 11

Saints defeated the Bears 21-9 in the Wild Card round of the 2020 playoffs
news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 10

Saints will play at the Chicago Bears at 3:40 p.m. on CBS
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 8

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 7

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 6

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 5

Saints resume practice Wednesday
Advertising