 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints tackle Jermon Bushrod named club's winner of Ed Block Courage Award

The award is given annually to a player from each National Football League team who has persevered through adversity

Dec 14, 2018 at 08:55 AM
Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
Saints 28 - Bucs 14 (W) South Division Champions New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert

In a vote by his teammates, New Orleans Saints tackle Jermon Bushrod has been named the Saints' 2018 Ed Block Courage Award winner, which is given annually to a player from each National Football League team who has persevered through adversity.

Bushrod's teammates voted him as the club's winner based on their respect and admiration for his persistence through an extremely difficult time for him and his family. The 12-year NFL veteran and his wife Jessica, lost their daughter Jordyn Lynn Bushrod on October 18, days after she was born.

Despite the tragic events that have affected Bushrod and his family, Bushrod has been there for his teammates as well as them being here for them. Originally a fourth round draft pick of the Saints in 2007 out of Towson, Bushrod spent his first six NFL seasons with the club, rounding into being the club's starting left tackle from 2009-12, being selected to two Pro Bowls during that period. Following stints with the Chicago Bears (2013-15) and Miami Dolphins (2016-17), Bushrod re-signed with the Saints in the offseason. Following an injury to starting left tackle Terron Armstead in a Week 10 game, Bushrod stepped back into the spot and has opened the last four contests at the position, with the Saints putting together a 4-1 mark with him playing left tackle.

"Obviously this has been one of the toughest times for myself and my family, but at the end of the day I felt it was important to be here for my teammates" said Bushrod. "While I appreciate their recognition in voting me as the club winner of the Ed Block Courage Award, I would like to thank my them back. The love and support of my teammates, their significant others and the entire Saints organization the last couple months has been very important in helping our family deal with and work through the best we can the traumatic loss of our daughter."

Each year the Ed Block Courage Awards honor those players who overcome adversity on the field, possess strong character and a will to endure life's trials, and who continuously strive for excellence on and off the field. The award is named after Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts who was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian. All 32 of this year's Ed Block Courage Award recipients – one from each team – will be honored at a banquet next spring in Baltimore. Proceeds from the event benefit abused children of the Courage House National Support Network.

Related Content

news

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the death of journalist Chris Mortensen

ESPN journalist died Sunday morning at 72
news

Grambling cornerback Cedric Anderson will play last college game on field of his father's alma mater

Anderson's father played at Tulane from 1992 to 1995 and coached his son in high school
news

Saints announce six offensive coaching hires

Six assistants will join New Orleans coaching staff
news

New Orleans Saints, Edge Interview Training empower students at 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair

As part of the week-long celebration surrounding the HBCU Legacy Bowl, the Career Fair will feature over 100 employers eager to connect with HBCU talent
news

New Orleans Saints, Verizon partner to host 'Truth be Told: From the Stacks to the Streets' exhibition and community discussion

Inaugural traveling exhibition will focus on Black history, sports, and civil rights
news

31st Annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 20

news

Klint Kubiak named offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints

news

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

McCoy replaced Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Davis replaces San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner
news

New Orleans Saints part ways with three assistant coaches

news

Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team

Shaheed voted to first-team; Davis voted to second-team and becomes second Saints player selected All-Pro five consecutive times
news

New Orleans Saints to pick 14th in 2024 NFL Draft

Saints finished 9-8, second in NFC South
Advertising