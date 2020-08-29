Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Aug. 29

Photos from New Orleans Saints training camp practice on Friday, August 28, 2020.
1. The New Orleans Saints will host a closed practice at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 7:00-8:30 p.m.
2. Tune in around 8:30 p.m. to watch Sean Payton's post-practice media availability. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
3. Post-practice interviews with several Saints players will be available here this afternoon.
4. Check out feature story "Taysom Hill focuses on quarterback during training camp with New Orleans Saints" by Saints senior writer John DeShazier.