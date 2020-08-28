Taysom Hill focuses on quarterback during training camp with New Orleans Saints

"We keep pushing the tempo, but he understands our protections well and I think that with the reps that he's getting and the reps that (quarterback) Jameis (Winston) is getting, all those things we're building on, making corrections," Payton said. "So it's a process with those guys."

What isn't a process with Hill, is his other roles.

To call him a natural might be an overstatement, but maybe, not by much.

"As I've had conversations with other position coaches, the way that this whole thing started was I never really did it in training camp," Hill said. "This was an experiment that happened in the middle of the season.

"So as we look at how that evolved, I wasn't practicing this in training camp, I just kind of went and did it. And I think we've just kind of adopted that mentality. I think as we're getting closer to game time, I'll start to take a few more reps doing different things. Just so the week leading up to Tampa is not the first time that I'm doing some of this stuff."

Whatever stuff Hill is doing, he leaves a footprint. He'll run over linebackers and defensive backs as easily as he'll run past them, and he'll tackle as ferociously as he'll break tackles.

"Get ready to get physical," second-year defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson said. "Because he is tough (and) he is an athlete. He is the ultimate competitor. He's a definition of a Saints player and the Saints way – somebody who's going to get it done regardless, on offense, special teams, which is considered a defensive player (on some of what he does on coverage). So he's somebody that you got to really take home to because that's a guy that really gets the team going with how he plays.

"And you can see last year, I think it was Minnesota (in the Wild Card playoff game loss). We were down, (Hill) made a couple big runs, big plays and sparked the whole team and got everybody going. So a guy like Taysom is somebody you can really rally around, because you see him make plays on special teams, blocked punts, you see him do a lot of things.

"So a guy like me just sits back and (has the opportunity to) just learn from him. Because sometimes it might not be his day. Sometimes it might be the next guy's day to make a play on defense or special teams. So just learning from a guy like Taysom and seeing him step on that field and give his ultimate and give his all, is just something that you've got to see, so you got to go and match him."