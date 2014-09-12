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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, September 12, 2014

Coach Payton and Rob Ryan will speak with the media after practice

Sep 12, 2014 at 02:14 AM
  1. Coach Payton will hold his final press conference before the Celveland Browns game after practice on Friday around 1 p.m. and the coordinators will follow. Watch live at bit.ly/CoachLive
  1. Click through photos from Thursday's practice.
  1. Check out all the locker room sound from Thursday.
  1. Read John DeShazier's column: Offseason work on running game paying off for Saints
  1. The team will release its final injury report before the Browns game today. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com around 3 p.m. for the latest. Here is Thursday's injury report.
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