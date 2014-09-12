Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, September 12, 2014

- Coach Payton will hold his final press conference before the Celveland Browns game after practice on Friday around 1 p.m. and the coordinators will follow. Watch live at bit.ly/CoachLive
- Click through photos from Thursday's practice.
- Check out all the locker room sound from Thursday.
- Read John DeShazier's column: Offseason work on running game paying off for Saints
- The team will release its final injury report before the Browns game today. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com around 3 p.m. for the latest. Here is Thursday's injury report.