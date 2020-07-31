Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Friday, Jul 31, 2020 10:41 AM

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, July 31

Listen to Cameron Jordan and Terron Armstead talk about their unique offseason. 

1. Check out Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan training camp conference call audio - July 30, 2020. Jordan touches on the unusual circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic heading into training camp, depth along the defensive line and much more.

2. Read feature story by senior writer John DeShazier: New Orleans Saints taking excuse-free approach.

3. Listen in to Saints tackle Terron Armstead training camp conference call audio - July 30, 2020. Armstead touches on bringing rookie draft pick Cesar Ruiz up to speed on a veteran offensive line unit, COVID-19 testing, and much more.

4. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to the Saints podcast featuring Tom House, longtime throwing coach for quarterback Drew Brees.

5. Get to know your Saints players by downloading the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon and checking out the roster.

