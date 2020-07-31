Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, July 31

1. Check out Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan training camp conference call audio - July 30, 2020. Jordan touches on the unusual circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic heading into training camp, depth along the defensive line and much more.

2. Read feature story by senior writer John DeShazier: New Orleans Saints taking excuse-free approach.

3. Listen in to Saints tackle Terron Armstead training camp conference call audio - July 30, 2020. Armstead touches on bringing rookie draft pick Cesar Ruiz up to speed on a veteran offensive line unit, COVID-19 testing, and much more.

4. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to the Saints podcast featuring Tom House, longtime throwing coach for quarterback Drew Brees.