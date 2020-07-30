New Orleans Saints taking excuse-free approach

But that's balanced by the excitement of seeing teammates in person, possibly for the first time this offseason, as they report for testing.

"I'm probably more anxious about heading into camp, on different levels," Jordan said. "Just in terms of the guidelines, having 80 or 90 guys in the building. Openly anxious and excited just to get back to seeing other guys.

"I've been sort of in the building since March, rehabbing my core injury, so I never really left New Orleans. Me and the family stayed here, which was great in terms of training. I never really got out of shape; I feel like I'm in the best shape possible and at the same time, now things get kicked off.

"Hopefully we stay on the right path with the right procedures in place that I think the Saints have tried to put in place, and we're able to get through a season. Of course, I wouldn't say flawlessly, but a season nonetheless, in the best way we can to pursue this Super Bowl."

And, openly, the Saints are making plain that that's their goal.

New Orleans has won 37 regular-season games over the previous three seasons, tops in the NFL, and three NFC South Division titles. But it also has been eliminated in the Divisional, NFC Championship and Wild Card games in the playoffs.