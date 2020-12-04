Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 4

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Dec 04, 2020 at 08:57 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 4.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-1:45 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 1:45 p.m. to watch Coach Sean Payton and Saints players talk about Sunday's divisional matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. See which New Orleans Saints player was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November. Click here to read more.
  4. Check out the final Injury Report of Week 13 Friday afternoon on NewOrleansSaints.com or the team app. Click here for more details on downloading the Saints app.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 4-7 p.m. Friday to listen to "Fans & The Pros Show." Deuce McAllister and Zach Strief go deep inside this week's Saints battle and size up the competition in the NFC South.

