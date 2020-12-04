Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 4

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 4.
- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-1:45 p.m.
- Tune in around 1:45 p.m. to watch Coach Sean Payton and Saints players talk about Sunday's divisional matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
- See which New Orleans Saints player was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November. Click here to read more.
- Check out the final Injury Report of Week 13 Friday afternoon on NewOrleansSaints.com or the team app. Click here for more details on downloading the Saints app.
- Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 4-7 p.m. Friday to listen to "Fans & The Pros Show." Deuce McAllister and Zach Strief go deep inside this week's Saints battle and size up the competition in the NFC South.