New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November

In closing out November with a sack in Sunday's 31-3 win at Denver, Jordan finished out a month where New Orleans went 5-0 posting 12 tackles and five quarterback takedowns, including a three-sack performance in a 24-9 win over Atlanta on Nov. 22. Jordan's takedown total was tied for first in the NFL for the month as New Orleans surged in the NFL rankings for opponent net yards per game from seventh to first, not giving up a touchdown in three of its last four contests.