New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November

Jordan had five sacks in November as Saints went 5-0

Dec 04, 2020 at 07:33 AM
New Orleans Saints defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ has been selected as the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November.

In closing out November with a sack in Sunday's 31-3 win at Denver, Jordan finished out a month where New Orleans went 5-0 posting 12 tackles and five quarterback takedowns, including a three-sack performance in a 24-9 win over Atlanta on Nov. 22. Jordan's takedown total was tied for first in the NFL for the month as New Orleans surged in the NFL rankings for opponent net yards per game from seventh to first, not giving up a touchdown in three of its last four contests.

Jordan has started all 11 games for the 9-2 Saints, posting 42 tackles (28 solo) and 6.5 sacks. Since being selected with the 24th overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft out of the University of California, Jordan has appeared in all 155 games with 154 starts. The 155 consecutive appearances is the current longest running streak by an NFL defensive player. He has posted career totals of 599 tackles, 93.5 sacks, second in Saints record books and tied for 47th in NFL records, two interceptions, one for a touchdown, 49 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries.

