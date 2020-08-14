Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 14

1. Listen into Zach Strief on the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek. Strief joins the show to talk about the impact of not having fans for the first game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the importance of players self-motivating, and more.

2. Check out Saints safety Marcus Williams Training Camp conference call. Williams talks about how the defense loves having fans on gameday, but still has a job to do without fans in attendance.

3. Read Williams aggressively targeting an area he wants to improve. Click here for full story.

4. Check out Saints tight end Jared Cook Training Camp conference call. Cook talks about the value of having a season in the Saints offense under his belt and continuing to build a rapport with Drew Brees.