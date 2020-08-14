Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 14

Zach Strief appears on the New Orleans Saints podcast

Aug 14, 2020 at 09:47 AM

1. Listen into Zach Strief on the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek. Strief joins the show to talk about the impact of not having fans for the first game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the importance of players self-motivating, and more.

2. Check out Saints safety Marcus Williams Training Camp conference call. Williams talks about how the defense loves having fans on gameday, but still has a job to do without fans in attendance.

3. Read Williams aggressively targeting an area he wants to improve. Click here for full story.

4. Check out Saints tight end Jared Cook Training Camp conference call. Cook talks about the value of having a season in the Saints offense under his belt and continuing to build a rapport with Drew Brees.

5. Get to know your Saints players by downloading the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon and checking out the roster.

Related Content

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 13
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 13

Jared Cook and Marcus Williams will speak to local media this afternoon
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 12
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 12

Saints Coach Sean Payton will address the media
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 11
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 11

Terry Fontenot appears on the New Orleans Saints podcast
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Aug. 10
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Aug. 10

Alvin Kamara and Alex Anzalone will speak to local media this afternoon
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 7
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 7

Emmanuel Sanders and Marcus Davenport will speak to local media this afternoon
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 6
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 6

Terry Fontenot becomes vice president/assistant general manager for the Saints
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 5
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 5

Saints Coach Sean Payton will address the media today at noon
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 4
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 4

Demario Davis and Thomas Morstead will speak to local media this afternoon
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, August 3
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, August 3

Listen to Michael Thomas talk to local media on a conference call.
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, July 31
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, July 31

Listen to Cameron Jordan and Terron Armstead talk about their unique offseason. 
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, July 30
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, July 30

Find out where your Saints players rank on the NFL Network's list of Top 100 Players

Advertising