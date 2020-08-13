Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams aggressively targets area he wants to improve

'I definitely have to improve on my tackling'

Aug 13, 2020 at 01:30 PM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

﻿Marcus Williams﻿' penchant for getting his hands on the football as a safety was one of the obvious reasons the New Orleans Saints drafted him in the second round of 2017, and the film doesn't lie.

Ten interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 23 passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 46 regular-season games is a three-year resume that suggests Williams knows what to do when the ball is in his vicinity.

But the film didn't lie about his tackling in 2019, either, he said. And that's an area that he knows he has to fortify in order to become the player he aspires to become.

He recorded a career-low 55 tackles last year, and the ones that got away were his emphasis this offseason.

"I definitely have to improve on my tackling," Williams said Thursday during a media availability. "I felt like last year was a down year. The few years before that, I was doing well and last year, I kind of let off and I shouldn't have. I know I need to get better at that.

"I think that's one thing that will elevate my game and help everybody else around me. I know you can see it on film. You can see it on there, you can't be blind to it. I can't be blind to it. I know that's what I need to improve on and I'm not going to shy away from it.

"I'm going to go out there and do what I have to do – work on that in practice, work on it in walk-through. Every single day. That's what I worked on in the offseason. That's one area I feel like I need to improve on. The film doesn't lie."

Coach Sean Payton seconded the assessment.

"He's someone we feel like that can turn the ball over (back to the offense)," Payton said. "He has good instincts and range, he can break and each year we've been able to see his instincts on the back end. (But) I think he's got to work on his tackling.

"He understands that and he's got to be better in that area. But I think each season we've seen steps that have really helped our defense and we like the combination now when you start looking at smart players like him, (free agent safety) Malcolm (Jenkins), those guys on the back end that have played (a while), I feel like you're now getting to a point where his experience is showing.

"And hopefully the ball production continues and then he continues to work on, you know, some of the things. Like every one of these guys have got areas we want to really improve in and I that's the one area I think that that he needs to be better at."

Williams didn't have teammates and coaches he could work with, because offseason activities were scuttled due to Covid-19 precautions. Minus teammates, he and his trainer had to do the work. Williams said they took all the necessary precautions, but still were able to produce quality simulations.

"(We) were out there working on the field," he said. "Tackling in the open field, just different tackles that we could work on that are going to translate into the game."

The end result, Williams hopes, will lead to film that will shine a favorable light on all facets of his game.

Photos: Best of Marcus Williams from 2019 season

The best photos of New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams during the 2019 season.

Gallery_Marcus_Williams_Best_of_Photos_1
1 / 15
Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
2 / 15

Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.
3 / 15

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
4 / 15

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RAMS 27 - SAINTS 9 (L) 1-0 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
5 / 15

RAMS 27 - SAINTS 9 (L) 1-0

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 30 - Texans 28 (W) 1-0 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
6 / 15

Saints 30 - Texans 28 (W) 1-0

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Marcus_Williams_Best_of_Photos_6
7 / 15
Gallery_Marcus_Williams_Best_of_Photos_11
8 / 15
Gallery_Marcus_Williams_Best_of_Photos_9
9 / 15
Gallery_Marcus_Williams_Best_of_Photos_8
10 / 15
Gallery_Marcus_Williams_Best_of_Photos_10
11 / 15
Gallery_Marcus_Williams_Best_of_Photos_7
12 / 15
Gallery_Marcus_Williams_Best_of_Photos_3
13 / 15
Gallery_Marcus_Williams_Best_of_Photos_5
14 / 15
Gallery_Marcus_Williams_Best_of_Photos_4
15 / 15

